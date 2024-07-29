CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 477 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co trimmed its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 205,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in SLM were worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter valued at $42,108,000. Boston Partners raised its position in SLM by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,786,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $225,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,885 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in SLM by 186.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,517,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,003 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SLM by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,136,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $633,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SLM by 6,779.4% in the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 894,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,483,000 after purchasing an additional 881,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

SLM Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $22.73 on Monday. SLM Co. has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $23.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.83. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.17.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $783.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.97 million. SLM had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 24.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 13.75%.

SLM Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

