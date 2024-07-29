CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 569 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lowered its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Hexcel by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 48,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at $4,770,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Hexcel news, Director Catherine A. Suever acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.33 per share, with a total value of $27,332.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,060.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Tom Gentile purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.25 per share, with a total value of $993,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine A. Suever purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.33 per share, for a total transaction of $27,332.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,060.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $63.66 on Monday. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $77.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 54.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $500.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

HXL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hexcel from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.71.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

