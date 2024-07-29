CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 9,138 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co decreased its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,138 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Polaris were worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PII. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Polaris by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Polaris by 1,286.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Polaris by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 25,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Polaris from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson raised shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $92.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.18.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $82.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.76. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.90 and a twelve month high of $138.49.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

