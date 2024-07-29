CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Trims Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co decreased its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in RH were worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in shares of RH by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in RH by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of RH by 0.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 13,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of RH by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on RH. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of RH from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of RH to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on RH from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on RH in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RH news, CEO Gary G. Friedman purchased 34,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $215.00 per share, with a total value of $7,353,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,339,263 shares in the company, valued at $717,941,545. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RH news, CEO Gary G. Friedman purchased 34,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $215.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,353,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,339,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,941,545. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total transaction of $27,992,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RH Price Performance

Shares of RH stock opened at $280.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.83, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.42. RH has a 1 year low of $207.26 and a 1 year high of $406.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $255.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.43.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $726.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.15 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 2.72%. RH’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RH will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

About RH

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.