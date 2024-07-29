CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Trims Stock Position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co decreased its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 19,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 31,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IGOV stock opened at $39.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.35. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $41.92.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

