Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.1359 per share on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Canadian Banc’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.
Canadian Banc Price Performance
Shares of BK opened at C$11.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$300.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.76, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 1.60. Canadian Banc has a one year low of C$9.28 and a one year high of C$13.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$10.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.72.
Canadian Banc Company Profile
