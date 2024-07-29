Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.1359 per share on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Canadian Banc’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Shares of BK opened at C$11.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$300.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.76, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 1.60. Canadian Banc has a one year low of C$9.28 and a one year high of C$13.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$10.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.72.

Canadian Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund invests in stocks of companies engaged in the banking sector. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX Financial Index.

