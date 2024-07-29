Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$69.64.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group set a C$70.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 20,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.97, for a total transaction of C$1,372,672.55. In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 23,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.50, for a total transaction of C$1,605,285.00. Also, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 20,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.97, for a total transaction of C$1,372,672.55. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CM stock opened at C$70.82 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$47.44 and a 52-week high of C$70.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$66.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$65.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$66.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C$1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.66 by C$0.09. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of C$6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.11 billion. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.7699387 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 55.21%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

