Canadian National Railway Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Canadian National Railway in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier forecasts that the company will earn $1.95 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $7.79 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CNR. UBS Group cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$202.00 to C$189.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$188.00 to C$187.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$183.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$179.29.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

TSE CNR opened at C$159.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$101.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$166.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$170.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$143.13 and a 52-week high of C$181.34.

Canadian National Railway Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.22%.

Insider Activity at Canadian National Railway

In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$160.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,156.42. In related news, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky bought 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$115.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,906.90. Also, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 544 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$160.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,156.42. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.