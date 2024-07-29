Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$121.93.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$118.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$118.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$127.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

CP opened at C$113.79 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of C$94.45 and a 12-month high of C$123.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$106.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$109.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$112.45.

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 3,200 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$109.11, for a total value of C$349,155.84. In other news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ellis sold 21,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.35, for a total transaction of C$2,366,646.48. Also, Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$109.11, for a total value of C$349,155.84. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,730 shares of company stock worth $22,779,501. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

