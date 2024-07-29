Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$121.93.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$118.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$118.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$127.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance
In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 3,200 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$109.11, for a total value of C$349,155.84. In other news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ellis sold 21,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.35, for a total transaction of C$2,366,646.48. Also, Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$109.11, for a total value of C$349,155.84. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,730 shares of company stock worth $22,779,501. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.
