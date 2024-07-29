Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.79.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOEV. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Canoo in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Canoo from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Canoo in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty downgraded shares of Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Canoo alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GOEV

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canoo

In other Canoo news, CAO Ramesh Murthy sold 10,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $25,508.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 181,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,771.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CAO Ramesh Murthy sold 10,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $25,508.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 181,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,771.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Hector M. Ruiz sold 10,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $25,483.21. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 181,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,925.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canoo by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 729,236 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 1st quarter valued at about $900,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $392,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Canoo by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 10,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Canoo Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ GOEV opened at $2.07 on Monday. Canoo has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $15.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.76. The firm has a market cap of $147.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.28.

Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($1.23). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.91) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canoo will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Canoo Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, develops, markets, and manufactures electric vehicles for consumer, commercial fleet, government, and military customers in the United States. the company utilizes its multi-purpose platform architecture, a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an electric vehicle, including its in-house designed proprietary electric drivetrain, battery systems, advanced vehicle control electronics and software, and other critical components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.