Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.79.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOEV shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Canoo in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Canoo in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. R. F. Lafferty cut shares of Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Canoo from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

In other Canoo news, General Counsel Hector M. Ruiz sold 10,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $25,483.21. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 181,513 shares in the company, valued at $422,925.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Canoo news, CAO Ramesh Murthy sold 10,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $25,508.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 181,447 shares in the company, valued at $422,771.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Hector M. Ruiz sold 10,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $25,483.21. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 181,513 shares in the company, valued at $422,925.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Canoo by 95.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 10,786 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo during the second quarter worth approximately $392,000. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canoo stock opened at $2.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.76. Canoo has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $15.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.28.

Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($1.23). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.91) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Canoo will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, develops, markets, and manufactures electric vehicles for consumer, commercial fleet, government, and military customers in the United States. the company utilizes its multi-purpose platform architecture, a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an electric vehicle, including its in-house designed proprietary electric drivetrain, battery systems, advanced vehicle control electronics and software, and other critical components.

