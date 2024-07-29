Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:PBY.UN)

Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.
Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund Price Performance
Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund stock opened at C$15.22 on Monday. Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$13.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.89.
Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund Company Profile
