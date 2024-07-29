Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:PBY.UN)

Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund Price Performance

Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund stock opened at C$15.22 on Monday. Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$13.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.89.

Get Canso Credit Trust - Canso Credit Income Fund alerts:

Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Lysander Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Canso Investment Counsel Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Canada. The fund primarily invests in corporate bonds. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up and deep value approach to create its portfolio.

Receive News & Ratings for Canso Credit Trust - Canso Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canso Credit Trust - Canso Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.