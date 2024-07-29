Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Price Target to $22.00

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Coursera from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Coursera from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.10.

Shares of COUR stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. Coursera has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.44.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.67 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Coursera will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amanda Clark sold 8,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $62,477.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,773.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coursera news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 3,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $34,077.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,033,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,203,113.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amanda Clark sold 8,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $62,477.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,773.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,192 shares of company stock worth $797,237 in the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coursera by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,390,000 after purchasing an additional 570,177 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 10,693 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coursera during the fourth quarter worth $2,390,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Coursera by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

