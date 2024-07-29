CAP-XX (LON:CPX) Trading Up 16.8%

CAP-XX Limited (LON:CPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 16.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.41 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.38 ($0.00). Approximately 74,754,531 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 154,841,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.32 ($0.00).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.83, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 2.28.

CAP-XX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells supercapacitors in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The company offers ultra-thin prismatic supercaps, small cylindrical supercaps, coin cell supercaps, lithium ion capacitors, large cylindrical cells, and large microgrid and truck start modules.

