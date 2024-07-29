Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Stock Position Lowered by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,481,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,696 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,331,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,932,000 after buying an additional 824,110 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,670,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,777,000 after buying an additional 545,619 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,478,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,536,000 after acquiring an additional 653,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,098,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,266 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $34.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.47 and a 1 year high of $34.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.08.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

