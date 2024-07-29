Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Sold by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC lowered its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in Carter’s in the first quarter valued at about $45,011,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,193,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Carter’s by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,897,000 after purchasing an additional 173,855 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Carter’s by 585.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 111,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after purchasing an additional 94,935 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the first quarter worth about $6,991,000.

Carter’s Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $57.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.22. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.74 and a fifty-two week high of $88.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.47.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $661.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.05 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 50.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRI shares. StockNews.com lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Carter’s from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Carter’s from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

