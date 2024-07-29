Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) PT Lowered to $54.00 at Bank of America

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Bank of America from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRI. StockNews.com cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Carter’s from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Carter’s from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.50.

CRI stock opened at $57.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Carter’s has a 52-week low of $54.74 and a 52-week high of $88.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.33. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $661.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Carter’s by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Carter’s by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Carter’s by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 7,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,135,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

