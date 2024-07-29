Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.65-5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.785-2.825 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion. Carter’s also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.600-5.050 EPS.

Carter’s Stock Performance

NYSE:CRI opened at $57.26 on Monday. Carter’s has a 52-week low of $54.74 and a 52-week high of $88.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.90 and its 200 day moving average is $72.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $661.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.05 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 28.65%. Research analysts predict that Carter’s will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 50.47%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRI. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Carter’s from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Carter’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Carter’s from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.80.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

