Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.10-1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $735-755 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $807.83 million. Carter’s also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.600-5.050 EPS.

Carter’s Price Performance

NYSE CRI opened at $57.26 on Monday. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $54.74 and a fifty-two week high of $88.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.33. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $661.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.05 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.47%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Carter’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Carter’s from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Carter’s from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.80.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

