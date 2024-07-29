Carvana (CVNA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. On average, analysts expect Carvana to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Carvana Stock Performance

NYSE CVNA opened at $132.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.27 and a beta of 3.37. Carvana has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $147.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.66.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $9,390,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,940,814 shares in the company, valued at $243,009,320.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total transaction of $9,390,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,940,814 shares in the company, valued at $243,009,320.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $428,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,874,499.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,501,446 shares of company stock worth $295,607,431 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Carvana from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on Carvana in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.14.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

