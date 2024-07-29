CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.
CB Financial Services Stock Performance
CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CB Financial Services will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of CB Financial Services
An institutional investor recently raised its position in CB Financial Services stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,804 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.56% of CB Financial Services worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CB Financial Services Company Profile
CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.
