CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Short Interest Update

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the June 30th total of 2,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 882,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CDW Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $229.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.04. CDW has a 1 year low of $184.99 and a 1 year high of $263.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.29.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 67.56% and a net margin of 5.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CDW will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDW. Citigroup cut their price target on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CDW news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $4,433,176.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,812.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CDW

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the first quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the first quarter worth $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Stories

