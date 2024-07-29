Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Position Decreased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 65.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,132 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Celestica were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLS. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Celestica by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Celestica during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLS stock opened at $52.67 on Monday. Celestica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.73 and a fifty-two week high of $63.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 2.31.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLS shares. Fox Advisors started coverage on shares of Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Celestica from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

