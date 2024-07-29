CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Shares Bought by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 21,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 26,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on CX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CEMEX from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of CEMEX in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.78.

CX stock opened at $6.42 on Monday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $9.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.86 and a beta of 1.47.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.349 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. CEMEX’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

