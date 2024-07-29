CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 94.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60,536 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.87.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF opened at $75.04 on Monday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.13 and a 1 year high of $87.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.53.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.