CGI (GIB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect CGI to post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. CGI had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. On average, analysts expect CGI to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CGI stock opened at $108.85 on Monday. CGI has a 12 month low of $93.07 and a 12 month high of $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Several research firms have recently commented on GIB. TD Securities upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC lowered CGI from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on CGI in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on CGI from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.67.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

