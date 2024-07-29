CGI (GIB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect CGI to post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. CGI had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. On average, analysts expect CGI to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CGI Price Performance
CGI stock opened at $108.85 on Monday. CGI has a 12 month low of $93.07 and a 12 month high of $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Analysis on CGI
About CGI
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CGI
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.