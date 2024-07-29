Champion Iron (CIA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.15 per share for the quarter.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$332.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$340.30 million. Champion Iron had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.92%.

TSE:CIA opened at C$5.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.59, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Champion Iron has a 1-year low of C$4.57 and a 1-year high of C$7.77.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CIA. Desjardins set a C$8.25 price objective on shares of Champion Iron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

