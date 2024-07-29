Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC) Short Interest Up 35.2% in July

Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the June 30th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Charlie’s Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of CHUC opened at $0.15 on Monday. Charlie’s has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14.
