Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Raised to $385.00 at Bank of America

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Bank of America from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CHTR. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $292.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.27.

Charter Communications Stock Up 16.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $367.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.14. The firm has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $236.08 and a 12-month high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.98 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.59 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 30.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Capital International Investors raised its position in Charter Communications by 53.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,558,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685,451 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 96.5% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,848,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,034 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $310,727,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,620,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,872,000 after acquiring an additional 463,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,233,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,337,000 after acquiring an additional 242,448 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

