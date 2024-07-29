Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Trading Up 1.5 %

TSE CSH.UN opened at C$13.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.47. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12 month low of C$9.59 and a 12 month high of C$13.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -65.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSH.UN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins set a C$15.50 price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Securities set a C$16.00 target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$15.00 target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.25.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

