Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.92 Per Share (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.91. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Check Point Software Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $7.80 per share.
Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share.
Shares of CHKP stock opened at $182.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.86 and a 200-day moving average of $160.31. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $125.68 and a 1-year high of $184.67.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
