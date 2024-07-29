Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.700-9.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.5 billion-$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion. Check Point Software Technologies also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 2.190-2.290 EPS.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

CHKP opened at $182.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.86 and a 200 day moving average of $160.31. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $125.68 and a fifty-two week high of $184.67.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 31.59%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHKP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $183.68.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

