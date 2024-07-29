Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.700-9.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.5 billion-$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion. Check Point Software Technologies also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 2.190-2.290 EPS.
Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance
CHKP opened at $182.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.86 and a 200 day moving average of $160.31. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $125.68 and a fifty-two week high of $184.67.
Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 31.59%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
