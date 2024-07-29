Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.190-2.290 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $615.0 million-$650.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $634.8 million. Check Point Software Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.700-9.300 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $183.68.

CHKP stock opened at $182.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $125.68 and a 12 month high of $184.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.86 and its 200 day moving average is $160.31.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.19 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

