Chegg (CHGG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect Chegg to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Chegg had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $174.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.05 million. On average, analysts expect Chegg to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg Stock Performance

Shares of CHGG opened at $3.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $358.79 million, a P/E ratio of -18.47, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.35. Chegg has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHGG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $8.50) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chegg from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Chegg from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.84.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CHGG

About Chegg

(Get Free Report)

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.