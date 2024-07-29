Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.62.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHK. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark decreased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 233.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,059,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338,963 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,317,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,221,000 after acquiring an additional 213,235 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,599,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,900,000 after acquiring an additional 307,814 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,958,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,723,000 after acquiring an additional 265,853 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 824,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,459,000 after acquiring an additional 58,253 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHK stock opened at $77.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.04 and its 200-day moving average is $84.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.47. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $72.84 and a 52 week high of $93.58.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 16.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.00%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

