Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $71.08 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Chilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,054 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.4% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $71,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebrook Private Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 38,754 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,990,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 214,158 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,630,000 after buying an additional 9,785 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 31,668 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,712,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,192 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,301,000 after buying an additional 19,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 191,369 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,519,000 after buying an additional 16,148 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.11, for a total value of $2,658,806.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,923,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,480,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,112,990 shares of company stock worth $1,222,250,048 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $182.50 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.12, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Raymond James upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.04.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

