China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Short Interest Update

China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,288,100 shares, a growth of 59.4% from the June 30th total of 808,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Oilfield Services Trading Down 2.8 %

OTCMKTS CHOLF opened at $1.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97. China Oilfield Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1.05.

China Oilfield Services Company Profile

See Also

China Oilfield Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated offshore oilfield services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Geophysical Services, Drilling Services, Well Services, and Marine and Transportation Services. The Geophysical Services segment provides marine seismic acquisition, seismic data processing and interpretation, geo-technical survey, geotechnical and marine environmental investigation, subsea engineering, deep water engineering surveying, groundwork and foundation construction engineering, offshore engineering support, consulting services, and equipment manufacture.

