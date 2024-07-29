China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,920,000 shares, a growth of 59.1% from the June 30th total of 4,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
China Overseas Property Trading Down 19.1 %
Shares of CNPPF stock opened at $0.59 on Monday. China Overseas Property has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.68.
About China Overseas Property
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than China Overseas Property
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for China Overseas Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Overseas Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.