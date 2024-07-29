China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,920,000 shares, a growth of 59.1% from the June 30th total of 4,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Overseas Property Trading Down 19.1 %

Shares of CNPPF stock opened at $0.59 on Monday. China Overseas Property has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.68.

About China Overseas Property

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management services in Hong Kong, Macau, and Mainland China. It operates through Property Management Services, Value-Added Services, and Car Parking Space Trading Business segments. The Property Management Services segment offers security, repair and maintenance, cleaning, and garden landscape maintenance services to residential communities, commercial properties, government properties, and construction sites.

