China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) Short Interest Update

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900,400 shares, a growth of 56.0% from the June 30th total of 12,758,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 97.9 days.

China Petroleum & Chemical Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SNPMF opened at $0.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.58. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $0.68.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

