Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Holdings Trimmed by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% during the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,403,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,926.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,403,952.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,926.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $5,847,978.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,465,948 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE CHD opened at $101.38 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $110.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.41 and its 200-day moving average is $103.40.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.28.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHD

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.