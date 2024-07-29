CIBC Raises Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Price Target to $60.00

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

CLS has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.38.

Get Celestica alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CLS

Celestica Price Performance

CLS stock opened at $52.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.42. Celestica has a 52 week low of $17.73 and a 52 week high of $63.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.61 and its 200 day moving average is $47.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 2.31.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Celestica will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC increased its stake in Celestica by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Celestica by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Celestica during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.