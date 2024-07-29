Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

CFG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Citizens Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $43.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $43.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $170,357.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,401.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 35.9% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 78,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 20,649 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,472,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,642 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,959,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,296,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,970,000 after acquiring an additional 431,624 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.