Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Shares Sold by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC cut its stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 60.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,551 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 35.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 16,391,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,286 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,912,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,158 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 42.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,364,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,352 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,387,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,802 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,051,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,538 shares during the period. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Analytics

In other Clearwater Analytics news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $137,970,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Scott Stanley Erickson sold 118,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $2,375,900.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $137,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,233,244 shares of company stock valued at $142,594,162. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CWAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Up 2.1 %

CWAN stock opened at $20.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $21.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.41.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $102.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

