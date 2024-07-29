CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $16,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Tobam increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2,432.3% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $99,986.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,433.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $99,986.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,433.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,027 shares of company stock valued at $365,651 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CMS opened at $62.96 on Monday. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $64.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.44.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

