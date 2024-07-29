Coast Entertainment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ARDLF) Short Interest Update

Coast Entertainment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ARDLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 51.4% from the June 30th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Coast Entertainment Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of ARDLF stock opened at C$0.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.40. Coast Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of C$0.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.40.

About Coast Entertainment

Coast Entertainment Holdings Limited engages in the investment, ownership, and operation of leisure and entertainment businesses in Australia. It operates theme park with 40 rides and attractions, as well as wildlife attractions under the Dreamworld and WhiteWater World in Coomera, Queensland; and the SkyPoint observation deck and climb in Surfers Paradise, Queensland.

