Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Short Interest Up 62.5% in July

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the June 30th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $21.43 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.34. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $21.75.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1,678.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 279,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,626,000 after buying an additional 263,383 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 264,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 40,861 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 427,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after buying an additional 31,939 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

