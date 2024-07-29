Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Short Interest Up 62.5% in July

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the June 30th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $21.43 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.34. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $21.75.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.