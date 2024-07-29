Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Columbia Banking System’s current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s FY2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on COLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.81.

Columbia Banking System Trading Up 11.6 %

NASDAQ COLB opened at $26.99 on Monday. Columbia Banking System has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $28.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.80.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $472.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Columbia Banking System’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 61.80%.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Banking System

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 113.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

