Comparing PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) and Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT)

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) and Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PEDEVCO and Whiting USA Trust II’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PEDEVCO $30.78 million 2.93 $260,000.00 $0.01 101.10 Whiting USA Trust II $30.93 million 0.10 $270,000.00 N/A N/A

Whiting USA Trust II has higher revenue and earnings than PEDEVCO.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PEDEVCO 3.99% 1.31% 1.16% Whiting USA Trust II N/A 1,607.92% 588.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for PEDEVCO and Whiting USA Trust II, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PEDEVCO 0 0 1 0 3.00 Whiting USA Trust II 0 0 0 0 N/A

PEDEVCO presently has a consensus price target of $1.75, indicating a potential upside of 73.27%. Given PEDEVCO’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PEDEVCO is more favorable than Whiting USA Trust II.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.3% of PEDEVCO shares are held by institutional investors. 71.1% of PEDEVCO shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

PEDEVCO has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Whiting USA Trust II has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PEDEVCO beats Whiting USA Trust II on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Whiting USA Trust II

Whiting USA Trust II is a statutory trust. The company was founded on December 5, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

