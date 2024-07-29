Compass Point Raises Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Price Target to $23.50

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Compass Point from $22.00 to $23.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading restated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $19.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.09. Annaly Capital Management has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 15.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -268.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,244,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 159.7% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,118,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762,652 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 195.9% in the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 4,034,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,236 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,300,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $954,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,729 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,505.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,676,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,487 shares during the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

