Compass Point Raises Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target to $80.00

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Compass Point from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Compass Point currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

PB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens raised Prosperity Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $72.80 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $73.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.87.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $458.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 52.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 223,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,672,000 after purchasing an additional 77,039 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 41.9% in the second quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 157,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after buying an additional 46,593 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 935,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,192,000 after acquiring an additional 19,224 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 218,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 118,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.